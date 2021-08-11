On the Green: ‘Tornado’ activity expected in coming days near Depot District

Possible ‘tornados’ are expected to hit in two difference places around Muskogee’s Depot District in the next few days or so.
No, not the kind of weather we usually fear. That’s because weather surveillance indicates the expected twisters are imaginary and come from the minds of creative Hollywood film producers and actors.
The first weather event occurs during the stage production of "The Wizard of Oz" — complete with the yellow brick road and Toto, too. The story features a Kansas tornado, and performances continue through Aug. 15 at Muskogee Little Theatre.
Don’t expect any neighborhood damage, injuries or loss of life during this production. However, MLT predicts the experience will whip up some family fun.
Another storm on the horizon looks to hit Aug. 20 on the Depot Green.
It’s a good, ole Oklahoma twister. Actually, "Twister," the movie, is scheduled at 8 p.m. Friday on the Depot Green. No need to take cover or look to television radar for help. Just keep your eyes focused on the big LED movie screen during this ‘storm.’
It’s said that television storm chasers and their weather trucks will be on site for all to see.
Outdoor free family fun events like these are part of an ongoing Localmotion-themed celebration on or near Muskogee’s Depot District, 205 Elgin St. Localmotion refers to the once-highly active historic railroad district in our community.
The Depot District and its Depot Green spaces were created to attract visitors and enhance downtown Muskogee. The two locations opened in the spring and, already, downtown has evolved into a happening place. Check out Facebook at Depot Green-Downtown Muskogee for weekly and monthly outdoor events and upcoming concerts.
There’s Walk, Run, Ride the Trail once a month. Weekly All Aboard Thursdays start with music on the green at 5:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. every Thursday, the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame hosts another concert.
Soon, bicycles for rent will be available on the east end of the Depot Green.
Most outdoor events are free, although there is a $5 cost for the OMHOF music and a charge for food and beverages offered at nearby food trucks.
Now, back to the weather. The Depot District and Depot Green events are scheduled, weather permitting. If it’s certain the skies are likely to stir up storms or tornados, the plans could be canceled.
However, most of the postponed festivities so far this season have been for extreme heat.
A special day-long event featuring music, art and family activities is set to start at 10 a.m. Sept 18.
It’s the first Localmotion Fall Festival of Arts in the Depot District.
Artists will paint on site and sell their works. There will be festivities for children and ongoing music performances. A judged car show and Model T club exhibit is also planned. Admission is free, except for a cost at the food and drink trucks.
Come join in on the fun, games, music and art – even during the pretend weather occurrences.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
