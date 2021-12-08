On the Green: Trolleying around enjoying Christmas

Ho! Ho! Ho! Can you believe how much fun we are having in Muskogee this year during the holidays?
Trolley tours, a Depot District lighted 32-foot tree, train rides, holiday movies, music and stage performances, live theater, pajama parties, and Santa and thousands of lights to brighten the season.
Get your calendars out.
Every Monday and Friday evening, anyone can line up to board the Muskogee Trolley for free at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHF) starting at 5 p.m. The destination is a tour of two lighting displays on the same night – the illuminated Depot District and the always impressive Honor Heights Garden of Lights. Load up in the OMHOF parking lot.
The trolley will first head out for a hot chocolate stop at The Castle of Muskogee before it moves to the Garden of Lights and returns to the OMHOF to offload.
Each trolley can seat more than 20 passengers at one time, and it’s thought there might be two trolley cars in motion during these special excursions, made possible by a partnership of the Muskogee Tourism Authority and Muskogee Transit.
This trolley trek is a creative example of how we can celebrate cultural events in two different destinations on the same night, thus doubling the holiday experience.
The distance between these two lighting venues makes no difference anymore. Kudos to event planners who are connecting the dots between our entertainment venues.
There is one exception to the trolley schedule — no rides Dec. 20. Instead, everyone should be camped out for the 6 p.m. Muskogee Christmas Parade. That parade route will be announced soon.
Here’s another ongoing success story involving the bundling of Muskogee fun. For several years now, the Three Rivers Museum and the Roxy Theater host the annual "Polar Express" pajama party.
This double entertainment package offers an experience for families to view the "Polar Express" movie at the Roxy and visit Three Rivers Museum to sit on Santa’s knee. Who doesn’t love dressing up for a pajama party, watching a movie, chomping on popcorn and chatting with Santa? There’s one more party to join – Dec. 10.
For a $2 ticket, anyone can hop aboard the P&R Railroad Christmas Train and travel along the Depot District sidewalks from 5:30 to 9 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday. The train seats adults and children and will make some noise blowing its whistle as it passes by. Passengers will get a view of all the holiday venues in our Depot District.
When you think about it, our museums, performance and music venues and outdoor visiting spaces like the Depot District and Depot Green have many opportunities to reach out and connect with programs and events.
Earlier this year, for instance, The Break coffee shop in the Depot District started creating special events fashioned after Muskogee Little Theatre (MLT) performances across the street. This encouraged theater patrons and others to stop in before or after the show.
Another Muskogee downtown spot is doing some collaborating, as well.
The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Department, courthouse volunteers and trustees, a banker and architect formed a team to raise money to rehabilitate the courthouse corner at State and Court streets. The place was looking a bit shabby and needed attention so it could be at its picturesque best. For good reason.
We know that thousands of visitors to Muskogee each year travel to the courthouse to take a selfie with our flag, paying tribute to the famed Okie From Muskogee song.
The team has been clearing out old brush, shrubs, tree debris and plans to re-light existing fixtures.
Now, when Old Glory is waved down at the courthouse, visitors are sure to experience how we are livin’ right and being free, as Merle Haggard sang.
Check out the holiday movie "It’s A Wonderful Life" at the Roxy on Dec. 18; "A Christmas Story The Musical" at MLT through Dec. 11; live music at the OMHOF including Ahna Jennings on Dec. 2, the Alumni Band on Dec. 14 and Melissa Henderson on Dec. 21. Information on all the upcoming entertainment opportunities are listed on the Facebook pages and websites of the individual venues.
There’s every reason to be proud Okies from Muskogee this season. Our cultural venues are shining brightly.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green. Contact her at andreachancellor1969@gmail.com.
