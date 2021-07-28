Bass Reeves was an Indian Territory Dirty Harry during the lawless days before statehood. This American hero fought on the side of the law hunting down criminals, and he was feared by many.
Today, as consumers we go wild for hero action figures – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers; X-Men Wolverine; Marvel Galactus and Transformers.
Yet, a legendary, real hero once lived in our community and tracked down felons to make our world safe. Bass Reeves was the first black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River. He worked primarily in Oklahoma and Arkansas, and records indicate he chalked up more than 3,000 arrests of criminals and thugs. He shot 14 in alleged self-defense.
This sharpshooter and marksman with a rifle and revolver kept the peace around here. It’s written he developed superior detective skills during his 30-plus years as a lawman.
Let’s keep his memory and reputation alive, because he was a true hero figure beyond any play day characters we can imagine. And, learning more about him won’t cost hundreds of dollars. You can’t possibly make up the story of Bass Reeves and his contribution to Muskogee.
For more than 10 years, Muskogee has celebrated Bass Reeves at the Three Rivers Museum. During the tribute, true events come to life with a posse and re-enactors performing stories and demonstrating the reign he had over law breakers.
So, once and for all, we can agree that Bass Reeves was one of the greatest lawmen in our history. He’s an iconic Muskogee hero worthy of attention and respect.
There’s been talk of creating a Bass Reeves Museum in our community, although that project has yet to develop legs. Those devoted to preserving the Bass Reeves story are now refocused on installing a Muskogee statue or marker in tribute to Reeves, at the very least.
Mayor Marlon Coleman recently spoke at the Bass Reeves Western History Conference, calling the deputy U.S. marshal a treasure and challenging the audience to appropriately recognize this man.
Coleman pledged $200 toward the statue fundraising effort, saying what is needed is the installation of a “big, giant Cowboy” of a statue — possibly one 16-feet tall. But even a giant hero fixture that large won’t top what’s already been done to pay tribute to Reeves.
A 21-foot Bass Reeves monument stands tall in Fort Smith, and Coleman said we need to marshal our own resources and make something like that happen in our community.
The annual Bass Reeves celebration this year came just a few weeks after the new downtown Depot District and Depot Green opened to the public. Actually, the Depot Green and Depot District are practically in the front yard of Three Rivers Museum, where Bass Reeves is honored with several exhibits.
Muskogee must continue to commemorate the importance of the Depot District in our railroad district with events like the Bass Reeves celebration.
Check out upcoming Depot District events on Facebook at Depot Green – Downtown Muskogee.
The challenge now is to expand the Bass Reeves tribute at Three Rivers in true hero style. After all, Reeves was certainly animated, but could not be manipulated in his quest to enforce the law.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Planning Committee for the Depot District and Depot Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.