People wanting to give children gift-filled shoeboxes through Operation Christmas Child soon will have safe places to leave them.
Five area churches will offer Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations, or relay center, Nov. 16-23. They are Muskogee’s Immanuel Baptist Church, First Freewill Baptist Church of Checotah, Crossroads Community Church in Wagoner, New Life Worship Center in Tahlequah and Porum First Baptist Church.
However, it helps to start packing early, said Sherry McCoy, who coordinates the program at Immanuel.
“I’ve always distributed boxes, so people are already in the process of filling the boxes,” McCoy said. “It’s a way for us to spread the Gospel and show God’s love to children around the world, who might not hear it otherwise.”
Operation Christmas Child distributes gift-filled shoeboxes to children around the world each Christmas. Boxed items include toys, stuffed animals, clothing, craft activities, combs and toothbrushes.
“We always have what’s called a ‘wow’ item,” McCoy said. “It’s a toy.”
Volunteers in Checotah began packing their shoeboxes a little more than a month ago, said Chris Brown, youth director at First Freewill Baptist.
“And they’ve already got 200 and something packed from stuff we have collected here at the church,” he said. “We’ll give each family as many boxes as they want to take home, and they can fill them on their own. We also collect throughout the year.”
First Freewill Baptist volunteers pack 500 to 600 boxes each year, he said.
Individuals also can pack boxes and bring them to participating churches, which will offer curbside, COVID-19 safe service at specific hours.
Brown said the curbside drop-offs will have signs out showing people where and how to deposit their boxes.
“So they never have to get out of their vehicles,” he said. “Our volunteers will be wearing the appropriate PPEs to make people feel comfortable.”
McCoy said Immanuel will be open for drop-off two to three hours daily between Nov. 16 and 23.
The Checotah church also is a central drop-off site where surrounding drop-off centers bring their collections, Brown said.
“From here, they go to Dallas, and from Dallas they get shipped all over the world,” Brown said. “These shoeboxes, you place the fun stuff in them, the gift is the excitement these kids will have when they open the box.”
People at the Dallas site put a gospel written in the child’s native language into each box, Brown said. “So they not only receive a fun toy, they receive the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Brown said the Checotah church has been a central drop-off site for six years, with 12,000 to 15,000 boxes shipped to Dallas each year.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
Drop-off Sites
Nov. 16-23
• Immanuel Baptist Church, 711 Spaulding Blvd., Muskogee.
• First Freewill Baptist Church, 713 N. Broadway, Checotah.
• Porum First Baptist Church, 174 S. Fourth St., Porum.
• Crossroads Community Church, 102 N. State St., Wagoner.
• New Life Worship Center, 16818 U.S. 62, Tahlequah.
