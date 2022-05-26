Main Street Muskogee will partner with Three Rivers Museum next month as hosts for Civic Season 2 at the Depot District.
The event coincides with the Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly third Thursday All Aboard event.
Melony Carey, secretary for both Main Street Muskogee and Three Rivers Muskogee, said the event will include an art exhibit at The Break coffee shop.
"They can submit works at The Break beginning June 1," Carey said, noting the June 11 deadline for entries. "We want to have time get them hung for display — we've had about four people turn in exhibits early. "
Carey said there will be things throughout the Depot District for people to do. Among the planned events will be lawn games, food trucks, the children’s train and music sponsored by the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
The theme for the event is "Widening the Lens on America." Carey said the event provides an opportunity for children to get an early lesson about civics.
"We're going to have a special display at Three Rivers Museum to address the civics season," Carey said. "The first Civic Season was geared for young people ages 18-29. Other kids really haven't had civics in school — we've basically dropped civics as a standalone course."
The event will feature Sip and Shop with downtown merchants, extended hours for some downtown restaurants, and free admission to Three Rivers Museum.
"Other cultural entities like Blue Rabbit Pottery will be open," Carey said. "The Muskogee Art Guild on Main Street will also be open."
The Civic Season is a partner of the Smithsonian Institute and is aimed at engaging young people in civic conversations. Civic Season celebrations in Muskogee encompass Flag Day, Juneteenth and the Fourth of July.
"Kids haven't experienced things like civil discourse and things like that — what the government means, why should we vote," Carey said. "So this is to just re-engage people."
Attendees will also judge submissions for the art contest.
"They can go over to The Break — it has a separate room they call an art gallery," Carey said. "The works will be hanging there, and people can vote for a people's choice award because democracy is about the people."
Winners will be awarded ribbons for their work.
If you go
WHAT: Civic Season 2
WHEN: 5-8 p.m., June 16.
WHERE: Depot District.
COST: Free.
INFO: (918) 781-3447
