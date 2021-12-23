OSDH offers guidance for safe holiday gatherings

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health knows that gathering during the holiday season is important to Oklahoma families and encourages individuals to understand their risks and protect themselves and others during the season. As the Omicron variant spreads, fortunately we have plenty of resources available in the state for people to make choices that are best for themselves and their families.
“The best way to gather with confidence and protect against severe illness is to get vaccinated and get your booster shot,” said Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed. “Getting vaccinated is your best defense against COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. Eligible, unvaccinated individuals should consider getting the vaccine as quickly as possible and fully vaccinated individuals who have not yet gotten a booster shot should seek that out. The vaccine is safe, effective, widely available and free.”
When making choices for you and your family this season, know your risks and consider additional guidance which could include:
• Small gatherings with people you know is preferable to large public gatherings.
• If you are sick or have symptoms, do not host or attend a gathering.
• Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces. Outdoors is safer than indoors.
• Wearing a mask that effectively covers the mouth and nose is recommended – even for those who are fully vaccinated – in public indoor settings in communities with a high rate of COVID-19 transmission.
• Watch your distance and wash your hands frequently.
• Get tested. A list of testing locations is available at oklahoma.gov/covid19/testing-sites.
• Travel should be delayed until you are fully vaccinated. If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, follow CDC’s domestic travel or international travel recommendations for unvaccinated people.
