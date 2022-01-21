OSDH reminders to share with Oklahomans amid surge

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is committed to sharing valuable resources Oklahomans can use during this COVID-19 surge.
They are reminding Oklahomans that 9-1-1 is for emergencies, not for a transport for a COVID-19 test. Rather, they advise those seeking assistance with testing to contact 2-1-1 or their local health department. If someone is experiencing an emergency, call 9-1-1.
2-1-1 Resources:
• Locations and hours of COVID-19 testing sites across the state
• Vaccination appointments
• Help ordering at-home COVID-19 tests through COVIDtests.gov for those without access the technology to order themselves
• Mental health resources
When to call 9-1-1:
• Chest pain or pressure for more than two minutes
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Losing consciousness
• Severe abdominal pain or pressure
• Uncontrollable bleeding
• Seizure
• Trouble Speaking
• Thoughts of suicide
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease. OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.
