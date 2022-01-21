Packing Christmas away

From left: Northeastern State University students Maddie Klinka, Asleigh Brill, and Kaycee Griffith spent part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day by volunteering at the Thompson House Museum. The volunteers helped take down decorations from the Victorian Christmas fundraiser.Their work was very much appreciated by the Thompson House board and members.

