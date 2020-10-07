The 36th annual Miss Merry Christmas Pageant will be held Nov. 21 at the Roxy Theater.
The pageant is open to girls from birth to 18 years.
Everyone who enters will receive a crown.
Entry forms are available at Crowning Moments & Kids & More in Muskogee or by contacting Debbie Morgan, pageant director by phone or text at (918) 360-6886, or emailing her at debbiemorgan1112@gmail.com. She's also on Facebook at Debbie Warren Morgan.
