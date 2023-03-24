Pancake Day is back!

Pancake Day will be held from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, by Muskogee Noon Lions Club after two years of cancelation due to the pandemic. The event will take place at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St., where it has been held over 50 years. Both the event and the cost are traditional at $5 per person for the all-you-can-eat meal.
The fundraising activity is used to assist a wide variety of charities and projects in the area. These include Muskogee County 4-H, Oklahoma School for the Blind, Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-muscular Center, scholarships for three Muskogee school seniors, and other projects including eye exams and glasses for the needy, made possible by Dr. Richard Creed, an active member and club leader. Despite the inability to hold the event, the club managed to continue its charitable donations for the past two years. Pancake Day sponsors continued to make generous donations.
The support of individuals make these donations happen. In addition, sponsorships are $250 and sponsors receive 20 tickets, a $100 value. The Made in Oklahoma event is greatly aided by donations from Griffins, Highland Dairy, Love Bottling, Shawnee Mills, Henderson Coffee, Superior Linen, Sadler Paper. This year’s sausage will be from Greer, an area company known for its meats. For sponsorship information, call (918) 869-1203.
The club will honor the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Department this year, welcoming them as guests. The organization has honored other area public servants in past years.
Muskogee Noon Lions Club was chartered in 1916 and was a founding club of Lions International, making it one of the oldest Lions Clubs in the world. This is its 107th year of service.
