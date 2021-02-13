Pandemic alters Ash Wednesday observances

Ash Wednesday will look different at some Muskogee churches this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted changes in how ashes are administered.
Traditionally, a priest or pastor crosses a person's forehead with ashes. Often the ashes are from burnt palm branches used in the prior year's Palm Sunday service. Ash Wednesday begins the penitential Lent period leading to Easter.
The Rev. Richard Cristler, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, said the church received a directive detailing how Catholic priests are to distribute ashes during the pandemic.
According to the Vatican News Service, the directive says "after blessing the ashes and sprinkling them with holy water in silence, the priest addresses those present, reciting once the formula found in the Roman Missal: 'Repent, and believe in the Gospel' or 'Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.'"
The priest cleanses his hands, puts on a face mask and sprinkles the ashes on each person's head without saying anything, the directive says.
"In the old days, the priest used to take his thumb and make the sign of the cross on the forehead while he prayed the formula out loud," with each person, Cristler said. "Now he's going to pray the formula in a general way to everyone just once from the altar, then he'll come down and everyone coming forward will have the ashes sprinkled on their forehead. This means the priest won't be having contact with anyone, touching them."
Cristler said face masks are required at St. Joseph.
The noon ecumenical Ash Wednesday service, traditionally hosted by St. Joseph, will not be held this year. In past years, the service began a series of noon Wednesday services held at different churches in the weeks before Easter.
Presbyterian Church of Muskogee will offer an online service on its Facebook page, and members may put ashes on their own foreheads, said the Rev. Jeff Cranton, pastor.
Cranton said the church's worship committee will put together Lenten worship baskets containing ashes, communion supplies and devotionals for members.
If ashes are not available, people may use soil, oil or sand, Cranton said.
Grace Episcopal Church and First United Methodist Church of Muskogee will have in-person and drive-thru Ash Wednesday observances.
Grace Rector, the Rev. Bob Wickizer, said church attendance as of late has been 35 to 50, "and our capacity is 200."
"So we are well below 25 percent capacity," he said.
Those imposing the ashes will wear gloves and a face mask, Wickizer said. "We will ask the people to wear a mask as they come forward."
First United Methodist pastor, the Rev. Patrick McPherson, said, "We'll still put the mark of the cross on the forehead, but we're going to wear masks and glove up."
He said everyone wears face masks during worship.
"In the drive-thru, we might ask people to," he said.
Catholics go beyond the imposition of the ashes to observe Ash Wednesday, Cristler said.
"For Catholics, that's a day of fasting and abstinence," he said. "We fast and we abstain from meat on that day as a sign of repentance."
He said it's an important day because it begins the season of Lent, "penitential season when we are preparing our hearts to return to the Lord, so we can be in a state of grace to receive Christ as our risen Lord at Easter."
Area Ash Wednesday observances
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 321 Virginia St.
• School mass, 8:15 a.m.
• Mass in English, 6 p.m.
• Mass in Spanish, 7 p.m.
Grace Episcopal Church, 218 N. Sixth St.
• Drive-by imposition of ashes, 11 a.m-2 p.m. in the circle driveway.
• Worship, 6 p.m.
First United Methodist Church, Muskogee, 600 E. Okmulgee Ave.
• Drive-thru imposition of ashes 1-2 p.m., north side of the church.
• Worship 6 p.m.
