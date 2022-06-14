Youngsters can enjoy stories and activities surrounded by flowers and butterflies this summer.
The Papilion will present StoryTime in the Garden at 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays through July 21 at Honor Heights Park's Papilion.
Papilion manager Katherine Coburn said the program is targeted for third through fifth grades, but children of any age are welcome. She said the StoryTime is a 4-H Club Development Program.
"We're just offering something that could attract parents with kids, or grandparents with kids," she said. "There's probably a variety of people who will be reading the stories."
The program will feature books that relate to gardening or nature, Coburn said.
The StoryTime will feature several gardening activities, such as planting seeds, as well as tours of the Papilion gardens There also will be tours of the Papilion Butterfly House and lessons in what butterflies need.
Hattie Witherell, an intern from Oklahoma State University, will help with the program.
"She's got lots of good energy," Coburn said.
Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on. The stories usually will be told outside. In case of rain or excessive heat, it will be inside the park's education center.
A parent or caregiver must accompany the children during the event.
If you go
WHAT: StoryTime in the Garden.
WHEN: 10 a.m. June 16, 23 and 30; July 7, 14 and 21.
WHERE: Papilion at Honor Heights Park, 1400 Honor Heights Drive.
ADMISSION: $3 for adults; $2 for children older than 3; Free for children under 3.
INFORMATION: (918) 684-6303.
