After two years of COVID-19-related cancelations, Muskogee's Azalea Parade will return this year, and it's seeking entries.
This year's parade will be at 11 a.m. April 9, and will follow the traditional parade route, starting at Seventh Street and Okmulgee Avenue, east on Okmulgee to Second Street, north to Broadway to head westbound.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Special Projects Manager Joel Everett said it's good to bring the parade back.
"There's a lot of enthusiasm," he said. "We're going to do some different things this year. Saint Francis Hospital is sponsoring the whole Azalea Festival, so we're kind of ramping up and working on some new things."
The theme is "Muskogee —150 Years of Pastimes and Traditions," joining in the city's yearlong sesquicentennial. Everett said he wanted a theme that people can relate with and decorate for.
"150 years, anything's game," he said.
The parks department is accepting parade entries through 5 p.m. March 30. Everett said the parade is open to marching bands, horse clubs, churches, civic clubs, schools, businesses, dance units, drill teams "and anyone else who wants to celebrate springtime in Oklahoma and the Muskogee Azalea Festival."
He said the city had received 20 parade entries by Thursday. Entry forms and information on other festival events is on the department's website, Muskogeeparks.org.
A judging stand will be in front of Muskogee Civic Center. Prizes will be awarded to Best Overall Muskogee Azalea Parade Float, Best Commercial Float, Best Non-Commercial Float, Best Conforming to Theme Award, Best Dance Unit or Drill Team, Best Marching Band.
Everett said the Muskogee Farmers Market will be open during the parade.
People can enjoy a different type of food after the parade.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the parade and the Exchange Club of Muskogee's Chili and Barbecue Cook-off were held at the same time.
The Cook-off has moved to a later date at Hatbox Field.
Bedouin Shrine is planning an Okie Bedouin Creole festival to be held after the parade in the parking lot west of Muskogee Civic Center, Everett said.
"I think we'll have a downtown full of activity, as usual," he said.
If you enter
WHAT: Muskogee Azalea Parade.
WHEN: 11 a.m. April 9.
WHERE: Downtown Muskogee.
2022 PARADE THEME: Muskogee — 150 years of Pastimes and Traditions.
HOW TO ENTER: Obtain an entry form from Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department, 837 E. Okmulgee Ave., (918) 684-6302. Muskogee Parks and Recreation Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MuskogeeParksandTrails or the department's website https://www.muskogeeparks.org/events___festivals/azalea_festival.php
Look over the guidelines, fill out the attached form and email it, drop it off, or mail it to the Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department before the deadline of 5 p.m., March 30. Parade lineup and directions will be sent out on April 1.
There are no fees for entry into the Muskogee Azalea Parade.
