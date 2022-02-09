Parks and Rec to hold summer job fair

Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department needs more than 100 additional employees during the summer months, and it’s not too early to apply for one of these positions.
There will be an open job fair from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Spaulding Park Scout House for applicants to learn more about summer employment.
“We will be looking for both temporary and seasonal workers,” said Kevin Anthis, Fitness and Aquatic Facility manager. “We hire a lot of teens and it’s a good way for students to gain job experience while having fun while working in the recreation field.”
Positions will be available at River Country Water Park, Honor Heights Papilion, Hatbox, Spaulding Park Pool, the Teen Center and in park maintenance.
“We are always looking for lifeguards,” Anthis said. “We will have information at the fair on how to become a certified lifeguard.”
Information: (918) 684-6302, ext. 1462, or by email at kanthis@muskogeeonline.org.
