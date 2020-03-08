Part II: The Final State

When Jesus comes back it will be in two stages. First, he will descend into the atmosphere of our earth bringing with him the Souls of the righteous dead that are now in Paradise (I Thess 3:13 and 4:14). While Jesus tarries in the upper air, the Souls of the righteous dead will continue on down to the earth and get their bodies for the dead in Christ shall rise first. (I Thess 4:13 & 17). This is the first resurrection, then we the Living Saints which are alive and remain when Christ comes back, shall be caught up without dying (like Enoch and Elijah) with the resurrected Saints to join the Lord in the air.
From that place of meeting we shall go to the judgement seat of Christ (II Cor 5:10) where we shall be judged not to find out whether we shall be saved, for that was settled at the cross, but that we may receive our reward for our earthly service for our Lord.
From There we shall go to the Bridal Hall of Heaven where in the presence of the friends of the Bridegroom (the Old Testament Saints) and the Angelic Hosts of Heaven, shall be united as the church, the bride of Christ, to our heavenly Bridegroom. The ceremony being performed by God, the Father. After the wedding, the bride, the church, shall take up her residence in the New Jerusalem and all that is descriptive of the inhabitant of the "Holy City" as given in (chapters 21 and 22 of the book of Revelation) has reference to the saints after they have received the resurrection bodies and been judged and not to their condition in the intermediate state.
When Christ returns to the earth at the second stage of his second coming to rule and reign over millennial earth as King, he will bring his bride the church with him and we shall reign with Christ from the Heavenlies for 1,000 years. This we could not do if we did not have our resurrection bodies. After the millennial reign of Christ we shall return with him to the New Jerusalem which will then descend from Heaven (Rev 21:1-2) and take up its position on the New Earth and we shall spend the countless ages of eternity with Christ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.