Part III: The Final State

While the righteous dead shall be raised at the second coming of Christ, the wicked dead shall not rise until 1,000 years later, that is not until the end of the millennium. The resurrection of the righteous is called the "Resurrection of Life."
The resurrection of damnation (John 5:28-29), like the righteous. As soon as the wicked are raised, they are summoned to judgment. But not to the same judgment seat as the righteous. The wicked are to be judged at the Great White Throne Judgment. The judge is the same, but the court is different. They will not be judged to see whether they are entitled to eternal life, for their destiny was fixed at death, but to ascertain the degree of their punishment. That being fixed, they are sentenced to the Lake of Fire, which is the second death. (Rev. 20:11 and 15).
It is said of the Righteous Dead that after they are resurrected, they can die no more. (Luke 20:36) But it is said of the Wicked Dead after their resurrection and judgment that they shall die again. (Rev. 20:12-15)
What is this second death? What was their first death? It was the separation of their soul and spirit from their body, so that their soul and spirit could exist in the flames of the hell section of the underworld as did the soul and spirit of the Rich Man. (Luke 16:24) But as the wicked, after judgment, are consigned to the Lake of Fire where a physical body would be consumed. It is necessary that they die again. That is to lose their resurrected body and go only Soul and Spirit into the Lake of Fire, for Soul and Spirit can exist in the flames.
This explanation permits the Lake of Fire to be a literal Lake of Fire and is in harmony with Christ's teaching to that effect. From this we see that the wicked are not to be annihilated or restored but are to survive for all eternity in a disembodied form in the Lake of Fire.
Dear reader, in which place will you spend the intermediate state? Will it be with Christ in paradise awaiting the Resurrection of Life or in hell with the Rich Man awaiting the Resurrection of Damnation? Is your name written in the Book of Life? I pray that every person that reads this truth will call your pastor or minister of a congregation.
Lord bless you all and hope to see you in Paradise.
