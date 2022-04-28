Musician Shannon George of Sister Stone is in for a double treat at this year's Party in the Park.
"My husband is a Rotarian and we frequent the event, because it is such a good time and a great location," George said. "And then being asked to play this year is like icing on the cake, because it's such a great atmosphere and so much fun — and the tasting of the local beverages and cuisine.
Sister Stone will perform at Party in the Park, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Honor Heights Park Papilion. Muskogee Rotary Club hosts the event, which brings together Oklahoma wineries and breweries, as well as area restaurants.
This year's festival features 10 wineries, including Arri’bin Hills, Deep Branch, DiamondHead, Elderberry, Native Spirits, OkeOzark, Pecan Creek, StableRidge, Summerside and Wakefield. Iron Monk Brewery of Stillwater also is expected.
Food vendors include Boom-A-Rang Diner, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chavas Mexican Restaurant, Colton’s Restaurant, Maxwell’s, Pizza Inn, Red Lobster, and Rib Crib.
"The whole community gets behind this event; that's what's going to be fun," said Nita McClellan, a Rotary spokeswoman.
"It's our only international fundraiser where we help with water projects in underdeveloped countries," she said.
Over 12 years of hosting the party before the pandemic, Rotary raised $100,000 for projects around the world, said Alex Wilson, co-chairman of the 2019 event.
George, a Muskogee native, said she and the other two musicians met at Northeastern State University, but didn't get together as a group until years later. The trio plays country, rock and what George calls "our teenage angst music" from the 1990s.
"We started realizing we liked playing music together and playing what we want to play," she said. "We each come from a different background."
McClellan said she heard the group and expects Sister Stone to offer a phenomenal performance. Martin Updike, a Rotary member, will perform during breaks.
Concern about COVID-19 prompted the party's cancelation in 2020 and 2021.
"We had everything ready to go for 2020, and we were shut down at the end of March" that year, McClellan said. "We had to wait two years before it was safe to where we can have this event."
If you go
WHAT: Party in the Park.
WHO: Muskogee Rotary Club.
WHEN: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Honor Heights Park Papilion.
ADMISSION: $25 at the door. Must be 21 or older to attend.
