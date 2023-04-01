Sunday begins Holy Week, which marks the final days of Jesus' earthly life.
It also marks the end of Lent, a period of reflection and penitence for many Christians.
Each day since Lent began in late February, Muskogee Church pastor Drew Dinnel has shared his own daily devotionals on the church's Facebook page through a Lent Daily Reading.
"I will read several passages in a journal, and I will take and write a devotional for each day," he said. "Occasionally I will quote a piece, but mostly it's based on my own study, and my own devotional life throughout the week. Usually I'm writing, putting my final thoughts together on Sunday evening, then getting ready for publication throughout the week on Monday."
The devotionals address a variety of topics, with most featuring a Bible passage and interpretation.
For example, Friday's passage dealt with the problem of evil, Dinnel said.
"It will basically be talking a bout the piece from the story of Job, he turns his attention towards God and makes his claims against Him. In some cases, we talk about moments of encouragement. It's based on the lectionary.
Some days, the readings were presented through Lecito Divina, Latin for "divine reading', an early Christian contemplative way to read the Bible.
"Lecito Divina is a way of using a devotional or reading scripture that trains us to use it as prayer and meditation," Dinnel said. "Instead of us reading a quick passage of scripture, it causes us to stop and ask questions, stop and assess our own heart. It requires little or no interpretation. It's more about understanding the spirit of God in the context of scripture."
He said he finds peace through the discipline and can center his life around the text.
"As a pastor, there are times when I am deep in the study of a text — context, history, trying to get a better understanding of it. That can turn scripture into textbook. When I am practicing Lecito Divina, it's more of a personal spiritual devotional time."
Muskogee Church is a Nazarene congregation on Peak Boulevard.
Holy Week Observances
The following are observances outside regular worship service times.
• First United Methodist Church, 600 E. Okmulgee Ave. — 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday service.
• Grace Episcopal Church, 218 N. Sixth St. — 6:30 p.m., Maundy Thursday service followed by an Agape Meal in Parish Hall; 6 p.m. Friday, Stations of the Cross; 6:30 p.m. Good Friday service.
• Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd. —7 p.m. Maundy Thursday service; 7 p.m. Good Friday service.
• St. Joseph Catholic Church, 321 N. Virginia — 7 p.m. Mass, Thursday; 3 p.m. Friday, service in Spanish; 7 p.m. Good Friday service; 8:30 p.m. Saturday vigil.
• St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2130 W. Okmulgee Ave. — 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday service; 6 p.m. Good Friday service.
