As reports of COVID-19 rise again in Muskogee, Pastor Ron Venters says he's taking things "prayerfully and carefully."
"I believe in science and I believe in faith and I believe that God would not reveal things to me for me to ignore," said Venters, pastor of Christ Kingdom Builders Church. "We're very guarded about what we're doing, and we're worshipping God in a different way."
As of this Thursday, there were 557,770 (3,274 new Thursday) cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, and 2,671 was Thursday's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Muskogee churches contacted by the Muskogee Phoenix say they are watching the rising numbers and taking precautions to protect the congregation.
"We have in place precautions to keep our people safe, keep our numbers down in service," Venters said. "Masking and sanitation before and after worship. We try to be guarded and help our congregation as we dismiss. We have a protocol for how we leave — families first. Certain people go out a certain direction. Others go another direction. We're just trying to keep everybody mindful that this is not over and this is not a time to let our guard down."
Dr. Tim Holder, a member of Grace Episcopal Church, said the church offers a hybrid approach of online and in-person worship.
"We still have members who are not comfortable coming to church, so we offer church through a virtual link," Holder said. "We're leaving it up to individuals at this time. If they're vaccinated, they're more than welcome to come to church, and they have the option of wearing a mask or not wearing a mask."
He said many church members wear masks during worship and some continue to keep socially distant from others.
"We probably have about 30 to 40 people attending church on Sundays and probably another 50 to 70 attending church virtually," Holder said. "But with the Delta variant, we have seen some shrinking numbers on Sunday attendance."
The Rev. Rodger Cutler, pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church, said the church has a strict mask mandate. The church also does temperature checks of people who are not vaccinated.
"We have adjusted our dismissal policy in that we dismiss our members one row at a time," Cutler said. "This is to ensure that there is no congregating in the church after service."
St. Mark held its worship services outside through the pandemic, opening its doors for inside worship on Mother's Day.
"As it (pandemic case number) increases and we see that we need to go back outside, we will go back to the parking lot," Cutler said. "As long as my seniors are comfortable, we'll continue to worship inside."
St. Paul United Methodist Church has had online and in-person Bible studies, as well as worship, said the Rev. Emery Mason, pastor.
"The same thing with children and youth," Mason said. "We had a confirmation class, this time, by Zoom."
He said doctors within the congregation have provided medical advice.
Venters said the church keeps its members informed through its website and social media. Services are streamed live, he said.
"We have people who are vaccinated who still come online," he said. "We do Bible studies online. It's just trying to stay mindful of the environment we're in and let's be around next year."
