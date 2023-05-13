Dave Ross yelled out a warning as Staci Carter sampled burnt ends at Exchange Club of Muskogee's Chili and BBQ Cook-Off.
"You be careful, that's going to ruin your life," Ross said. "That's like the single best side of barbecue you could have."
Barbecued burnt ends were among the variety of yummy things at the Cook-Off, held Saturday at Hatbox Field. Hundreds packed the field's old runway sampling pork, beef, links, beans, chicken and chili. They put tickets in jars to vote on their favorites.
Ross cooked for the Bedouin Shrine Bandits booth, showed Grand Champion plaques from the past three cook-offs. Ross said this is the eighth year Bedouin Shrine has entered the Chili and BBQ Cook-Off, and have improved since they first started.
"We got better and took it more seriously," he said. "When we started taking it seriously we started winning."
And winning took teamwork, he said.
"It's my nieces, my friends, my friends from Nebraska, my wife, all my Shriner brothers, their wives, their kids," Ross said. "There are 30 people who make this happen. And we're Shriners and we do it to get our word out and just to be part of the community and give back."
Carter, a Muskogee basketball coach, said she and her companions sampled at several booths, but she voted on Bedouin Shrine Bandits as her favorite.
"I'm giving them all my tickets," Carter said. " I love these ribs. The ribs are falling off the bone."
Steven Spinks of Frankfurt, Germany, said he tried the chili and was getting ready to try the hot links. He said he had been to the Exchange Club cook-off before, the last time about four years ago. He said pulled pork is his favorite.
"I just enjoy the music, coming together," he said. "Everybody's having fun."
At the Muskogee County Emergency Medical Services' "Lance Ambu" booth, James Tolbert turned chicken wings on a grill.
A passer-by said "those are the best looking wings I've seen here."
Tolbert said he can't give away his mama's secret.
"Just cooking them with love," he said. "Just put a little spicy in there."
Lance Ambu was the first booth Tim and Sara Ellis visited Saturday. They got beans.
"We just got here, took the shuttle in because I'm fat and sweaty already," Tim Ellis said. "I am a fan of brisket, hot links. But I'm married, so I follow the wife."
Sara Ellis said she also goes for the brisket — "and I do love the chili."
