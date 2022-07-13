People can enjoy a Taste of Haven this year at the Porter Peach Festival.
It could be a juicy sweet taste of big glohavens, red havens or other members of the haven peach family.
Or it could be a taste of cobblers, jellies or other peachy treats at the festival's tasting event, Taste of Haven, on Friday night.
The festival runs Thursday evening through Saturday and is jam-packed with events.
People can sing, play an instrument, even recite poetry for cash prizes up to $500 at Porter's Got Talent, 7 p.m. Thursday. Applications will be taken through Wednesday night and can be found at the Porter Peach Festival website. There is no entry fee.
"And we've got quite a bit. We've got some singing and some instrumental performers, so we've got quite a variety," said Porters Got Talent coordinator Melanie Merritt. "We had some really good contestants last year. The first prize went to a man from Muskogee who was a poet, so that was a little different than what we normally see. Definitely the crowd and the judges loved him.
Friday festivities include Mrs. Parnell's Peachy Things Culinary Contest. For $25, people enter items in four categories: A youth category, cobblers and pies, jams, and other sweet peach treats. People drop off their entries from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday.
Festival-goers can sample many of those entries, plus other sweets, during the Taste of Haven. Coordinator Krystal Livesay said the sampling session will feature 15 different peach treats. Taster kits are available at the door for $15.
Saturday festivities include a car show in the Porter Schools parking lot.
The Peach Festival parade will begin at 11 a.m. along Main Street. The annual peach auction will be 12:15 p.m.
Free ice cream will be served at 2 p.m. Saturday at the fire station.
There also will be free concerts each night on the main stage.
Another new event is a Ranch Rodeo, Friday and Saturday at the Porter arena, one mile east of town.
Traditionally, Festival visitors have been able to buy bushels and pecks of different peach varieties at nearby Livesay Orchards.
"There's not going to be really very many of those varieties at Livesay Orchards this year because of the 90 percent crop loss that we had," Krystal Livesay said. "We had some aftermath of freeze damage early on, but the main problem was on May 5, we had a severe hailstorm that blew through and damaged 90 percent of what was on the trees."
As a result, Saturday afternoon's free ice cream will feature a small sundae with a peach topping, but not Porter peach topping, she said.
If you go
Porter Peach Festival Schedule
THURSDAY
• 5 p.m. — Festival opens with Kidzone, food trucks, and vendors. Main Street.
• 6:45 p.m. — Free popsicles at Okie Cones, Main Street.
• 7 p.m. — Porter's Got Talent, Main Stage.
• 8:30 p.m. — Casey West Band, Main Stage.
FRIDAY
• 4 - 6 p.m. — Entries accepted for Mrs. Parnell's Peachy Things Culinary Contest, Civic Center.
• 5 p.m. — Festival begins.
• 6 p.m. — Street Games by Civic Center.
• 6 p.m. — Antique Tractor Pull, South Main Street.
• 6 p.m. — Ranch Rodeo, Porter Arena/Fairgrounds.
• 7 p.m. — Taste of Haven — Civic Center. Taster kits, $15.
• 7 p.m. — Creed Kilgore, Mikayla Kilgore, Joleen Brown and Levi Humphreys opening for Jake Marlin and the Restless.
SATURDAY
• 7 a.m. — Peach Classic 5K run, Main Street.
• 9 a.m. — Peach Festival opens.
• 9 a.m. —Classic Car Show Judging, Porter Schools parking lot.
• 11 a.m. — Peach Festival Parade, Main Street.
• 12:15 p.m. — Peach Auction. Main Stage.
• 2 p.m. — Free ice cream and topping, Fire Station.
• 3 p.m. — Gates open for mudbogs, Porter Arena/Fairgrounds.
• 4 p.m. — Scavenger hunt, in front of Civic Center.
• 5 p.m. — Street games with prizes.
• 6 p.m. — Antique Tractor Pull, South Main Street.
• 7 p.m. — Maddie K opening for Boone Mendenhall and Warhorse, Main Stage.
