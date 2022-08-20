Pershing Elementary fourth-grader Cullen Kay got at least 17 bags of trash for his 9th birthday Saturday.
He said he feels good about that.
Cullen hosted a cleanup of Elliott Park — and beyond — for his birthday. He wanted people to clean other parts of Muskogee and bring their trash bags to Elliott at noon Saturday.
"We're not done yet," Cullen said shortly after noon. He said the cleanup party would keep going "until everybody leaves."
"We could go on until midnight," he said, counting 17 bags of trash by noon.
Cullen said the park was "really trashy" when they got there at 10 a.m. Saturday. After two hours of work, he and his friends drenched themselves at Elliott's splash pad.
"It feels good because we cleaned the community a lot," he said. "And we pretty much cleaned the community. And if I do the math correctly, we did 10 percent of this park."
While Cullen's family got the party started, Jordyn Jorgensen kept working, picking up glass and cigarette butts along Altamont Street by the park.
"The kids had been doing great, picking up along the trails and the back side, but on the street, I noticed there was more glass," she said. "I'm glad I'm the one that's over here as an adult instead of them picking it up."
Jorgensen, executive director of Muskogee Tourism Authority, said the MTA is helping with the cleanup.
"I was tagged in a post where the boy wanted to do a cleanup for his birthday, so I said, let's do it," she said.
Cullen's mother, Annie Kay, said people helped far beyond the park.
"We even had a Cub Scout pack post online," she said. "They collected two bags of trash and came to sing him 'Happy Birthday.'"
Kay said she's blown away by the response, which was posted on social media with #cullenscommunitycleanup.
"We had people in Australia sending me pictures of them cleaning up, some people in Joplin, Missouri. The Cub Scouts pack 662 came out. We've got people in Owasso and Claremore picking up trash. Mayor Coleman came out and brought him a little treat from the smoothie shop and sang him 'Happy Birthday,'" Kay said.
