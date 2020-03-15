Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of every month. Their new meeting location is the Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance your photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
JANUARY 2020
General Pictorial
First Place — "Floating into the Blue" by Scott Schnelle — Advanced.
Second Place — "Sassy Sissy" by Pam Wemhaner — Advanced.
Third Place — "Words of Promise and Dedication" by Nancy Gassaway — Advanced.
Photo Journalism
First Place — "Only Going So High" by Nancy Gassaway — Advanced.
Second Place — "Sonic Blast with a side of foam" by Pam Wemhaner — Advanced.
Nature
First Place — "Star Burst" by Nancy Gassaway — Advanced.
Second Place — "thistle" by Laberta Lashley — Advanced.
Monochrome
First Place — "First Glamour Shot" by Pam Wemhaner — Advanced.
Second Place — "Back When Steam Was King" by Doug Buse — Intermediate.
Third Place — "Young Girl Gazing" by Nancy Gassaway — Advanced.
Special Competition — "Shallow Depth of Field" — Basic.
First Place — "Christmas Remembrance" by Nancy Gassaway.
Second Place — "Rainy Day Beauty" by Scott Schnelle.
Third Place — "A PAINTBRUSH" by Walter Richardson.
Commented
