People can see a variety of airplanes while helping youth discover aviation during the Labor Day Fly-In this weekend.
The fly-in, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport, is sponsored by Muskogee Airmen Inc.
Airmen Vice President Joey Faulkner called the fly-in "basically a car show for airplanes."
"Typically at a fly-in, you'll have planes from other areas that will fly in for the event," he said. "They'll park their planes around the area."
The fly-in will feature a variety of light-craft airplanes. Faulkner said he does not know exactly how many planes to expect. Several pilots have been invited, he said.
"There's a jet out there, several planes out there. We'll probably have several cars," Faulkner said. "We have a Piper Warrior that's going to be there. So we do have three or four display planes there."
Free introductory flights in the Piper Warrior will be offered to people interested in the Muskogee Airmen Flying Club's Tim Allison Private Pilot Scholarship, Faulkner said.
"We're going to have the Civil Air Patrol out there serving food. We're going to have free hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks," he said, adding that Cherokee Skydivers are scheduled to do a demonstration.
The Muskogee Airmen group seeks to encourage aviation and to help make it affordable, especially for youth, Faulkner said. "We want to show there is a path to be able to fly, that it's not financially out of reach."
The group established a private pilot scholarship, named for co-founder Tim Allison, who died in April. The scholarship is offered to a local high school student or young adult to obtain their private pilot license at zero cost. All training, flight time, fuel and associated fees would be covered in full, according to scholarship information.
Faulkner said the group will collect donations toward the scholarship and accept scholarship applications during the fly-in.
If you go
WHAT: Labor Day Fly-In.
WHEN: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport, 1200 Sabre St.
ADMISSION: Free, but donations are encouraged.
