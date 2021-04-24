Pioneer skills tested at Spring Trace

A weekend of shooting black powder rifles and making fires with flint and steel taught Muskogee High School junior Bobby Felts more than basic pioneer skills.
“The best thing I got out of it was a few words given to us from one of our sermons,” Felts recalled. “It said God will give you what you need in whatever situation you are in…. I will not get more than I need because I have everything I need right here in front of me.”
Felts was among 11 Muskogee First Assembly of God members attending the Oklahoma Royal Rangers Spring Trace, April 16-18 near at Camp Adventure near Chandler.
Spring Trace is part of the faith-based Royal Rangers leadership program for boys and young men. Royal Rangers earn badges in scouting skills, leadership and Bible knowledge, said Muskogee group member John Richards, who has been in the program 24 years.
Once they earn enough badges, they participate in Spring Trace, a competition that tests skills pioneers used before 1820, Richards said.
"Once they complete that, they become full members of the Frontiersmen Camping Fellowship," Richards said.
This year's Spring Trace drew 60 participants from 10 Oklahoma churches, Richards said.
Six boys and five men came from Muskogee First Assembly. Of those, four boys and one man completed the competition, Richards said. New Hope Assembly of God also sent participants.
“You go there and compete in events like throwing a knife, throwing a tomahawk,” Felts said. “You can use flint and steel to start a fire, you can shoot black powder rifles. You camp outside. You have a whole regalia you’re supposed to wear with all custom stuff that you make.”
Many participants wore clothing depicting those early times. Felts said he made some of his clothes and gear himself. He made a black powder rifle case with sleeves he took from an old leather jacket.
Participants held a potluck supper that Saturday to celebrate the new members and prize winners.
In a Dutch oven cook-off, Richards won the meal division with a Mexican lasagna made of elk meat and the dessert division with a peach cobbler.
Felts said the best part of the Trace comes when younger member grow and mature.
“The best part of that weekend was seeing a bunch of kids from our outpost compete in the Trace and win most of the Trace,” he said. “It was great seeing younger kids come after me and do great things."
Participants develop more than old time skills, Richards said.
"It's a leadership and a servanthood," Richards said. "In order to be a leader, you've got to serve. A good leader is not one who points his finger and barks orders. He's one that gets in there and gets involved and volunteers to serve and leads by example."
Richards also values how the weekend builds faith. He recalled early morning sunrise services.
"There's nothing like hearing the gospel and worshipping the Creator in creation," he said. "One of the big highlights of the whole weekend was that seven boys recommitted themselves to Jesus as their Savior. That was a powerful atmosphere and surroundings to hear the gospel preached."
