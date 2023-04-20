Honor Heights Park visitors can enjoy azaleas and do some shopping at a Garden Market this weekend.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation will host the market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Honor Heights Papilion.
Recreation Assistant Director Brooke Hall said visitors can expect "hopefully sunshine and flowers."
"This is just to welcome tourists and add extra opportunity for entertainment, shopping and being out to enjoy the park," she said. "A must-see is the papilion gardens inside. There's tulips and azaleas. Everything's blooming now."
In a weekly recorded bloom report, Assistant Parks Director Rick Ewing said the park is preparing for a beautiful bloom display this weekend and beyond.
"These azaleas went through a transformation this past year," Ewing said. "Part of which was the addition of 4,500 new azalea plants. The early season azaleas are just finishing and the late season plants are showing beautiful flashes of color. And if the warm weather forecast is true, they will open in their full glory in the next week."
Such beauty at the park is not limited to azaleas.
"Now that we're in mid-April, the Oklahoma redbuds have receded and the dogwoods are just starting to make a show, along with their counterparts, the vibernums, the flowering cherries, peaches and plums, spireas and late season crabapples," Ewing said. "In the coming weeks, these will be followed up by a wide variety of blooming plants, such as butterfly bush, various spireas and, of course the azaleas of Honor Heights."
Ewing said Parks and Recreation crews have been working to beautify the park this month.
Hall said people can buy their own potted azaleas and other flowers at the market.
"We were just looking for a way to add a fun event for visitors who are already going to be in the park, and a fun event to attract more visitors in the weekend," Hall said. "We are really excited to welcome visitors to the park for a relaxing day with their family."
Ahna Jennings, an event planner, said the market will include plant vendors, craft vendors and "several" garden-type vendors. She said several vendors will have food.
Vendors include Happy Flowers Nursery, Green Country Landscaping, Okie Wood Designs, Okie Islander Creations, Ned and Ruth Designs.
"We'll have some unique jewelry vendors, holistic items, some goat soap," Jennings said.
The Market will have live music from noon to 4 p.m., Jennings said. Musicians include Michael Rappe, Joe Mack, Mark Hays, Carter Combs and Zach Pack.
If you go
WHAT: The Garden Market,
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Papilion, Honor Heights Park.
ADMISSION: Free.
• Muskogee Parks and Recreation Azalea Bloom Update line: (918) 913-9559,
