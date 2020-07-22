Plenty of action planned for Eufaula's Whole Hawg Days

Expect plenty of heated competition when Eufaula celebrates Whole Hawg Days this weekend.
The festival, which runs Friday and Saturday, brings in area contestants smoking their best pork for the Pork Cook-Off.
At least 16 contestants had entered Saturday's cook-off, Eufaula Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam Rossi said.
Representatives from Sonic Corp. will judge the pork.
"They come in from out of town, so they're not biased," Rossi said. "They don't know anybody here, so that's a good thing."
Pork will be judged on overall best, as well as appearance, smell, tenderness, taste and moistness, she said.
"They might get three or four cuts of meat this year," she said.
Concern over the COVID-19 pandemic prompted festival organizers to cancel the pork sandwich giveaway that capped past events.
Eufaula Round Up Club's rodeo also gets competitive.
"It'll be a big one," said Randa Goddard, club board member and reporter. "We will have $1,000 added money in every event, and $2,000 for the team ropers. We've got, as of this second, over 340 lined up."
The rodeo features mutton busting, bronc riding, bareback, steer wrestling, calf roping, breakaway roping, team roping, bull riding and barrel racing.
One event, Money the Hard Way, involves stringing a $100 bill between a bull's horns.
"You have to run up to the bull and try get it off the horns," Goddard said.
The rodeo also will feature pony rides and a mechanical bull.
Even the parade, at 7 p.m. Friday, involves competition.
"We'll have judges judging the entries this year — First, second and third," Rossi said.
Entries include Shriners and rodeo participants.
"We also have all kinds of entries from local businesses," she said. "They like to have golf carts and dress them up.
This year's parade marshals are Ron and Mary Henry, who built XTreme RV Resort on the lake shore.
"We wanted to honor them for their investment in our community," Rossi said. "They're going to be there with their family and their golf carts in the parade."
Contestants vie for cash prizes while making stops around Lake Eufaula during Saturday's Poker Run.
Community Culture Church will host a Classic Car & Bike Show, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kiwanis Park. First, second and third place will be awarded in each category. Entry fee is $20 and can be paid that morning or early at the Chamber of Commerce Office, 301 N. Main St.
The church also will sponsor a corn hole tournament and turtle races at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted cancellation of the festival's carnival, which featured small midway rides.
Still, Rossi said this year's festival retained nearly everything else people enjoyed in the past. She said all Whole Hawg events will be outside, so people won't be close together inside.
"And people can be responsible for their own social distancing," she said. "I think we can do this without any further spiking. We really think we can go on. I think we'll have to really learn to live with COVID."
Whole Hawg Days is a crucial fundraiser for the chamber, she said.
"It's also very important for the Band Boosters, who have the arts and crafts show in the park," she said. "This is their number one fundraiser for their uniforms."
Rossi said involvement by so many different groups make Whole Hawg Days a fun weekend.
"We have the bikers, we have the car enthusiasts, we have arts and crafts people, we have people who like to cook, we have the rodeo people, we have the poker run people," she said. "It just brings in everybody, people in those different areas of life together to enjoy and celebrate our community."
THURSDAY
• Eufaula Round Up Club Rodeo – 7 p.m. mutton busting; 8 p.m. Rodeo. McIntosh County Fairgrounds (Oklahoma 9 E) Admission: $8 at the gate, free for children 6 and younger.
FRIDAY
• Big Garage Sale — Eufaula Methodist Church, 220 S. Main St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Whole Hawg Days Poker Run Pre-registration – 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Chamber offices, 301 N. Main St.
• Eufaula Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Festival – 4 p.m., Posey Park.
• Parade Downtown – 7 p.m., along Main Street. Lineup at 6 p.m. at Eufaula High School.
• Eufaula Round Up Club Rodeo – 7 p.m. mutton busting; 8 p.m. Rodeo. McIntosh County Fairgrounds (Oklahoma 9 E) Admission: $8 at the gate, free for children 6 and younger.
SATURDAY
• Whole Hawg Days Pork Cook Off – all over town.
• Whole Hawg Days Poker Run Registration – 7 a.m., Eufaula Cove Marina/Beaver's Bar & Grille
• Under One Roof Garage Sale – 7 a.m., 107 E. McKinley St.
• Big Garage Sale – 8 a.m. to noon, Eufaula Methodist Church, 220 S. Main St.
• Eufaula Band Boosters Arts & Crafts Festival at Posey Park – 9 a.m.
• Whole Hawg Days Poker Run — 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Beaver's Bar & Grille
• Escalated Greens Community Appreciation Day – 9 a.m. -11:30 p.m., 1200 Birkes Road. Music, beer, Watts BBQ and fun for the whole family.
• Whole Hawg Days Car Show at Kiwanis Park – 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Presented by: Community Culture Church.
• Hawg Cooker Judging – Starting at 1 p.m., Community Center.
• Whole Hawg Cornhole & Turtle Races – 4-6 p.m. Community Culture Church, 110 High St.
• Whole Hawg Concert featuring Rivers Edge Band — 8-11 p.m. XTreme Amphitheater. Bring your lawn chair. Concessions will be available.
• Eufaula Round Up Club Rodeo – 7 p.m. mutton busting; 8 p.m. Rodeo. McIntosh County Fairgrounds (Oklahoma 9 E) Admission: $8 at the gate, free for children 6 and younger.
