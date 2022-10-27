Youngsters have ample opportunities to haul in some candy and sample some scariness before Monday night trick-or-treating.
Saturday alone will offer at least three opportunities.
Members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will distribute Halloween candy from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
"It will be a drive-thru, and you can get a fresh bag of candy," said center executive director Derrick Reed. "Throughout the year, Alpha Phi Alpha has partnered with the Martin Luther King Center. They have given out turkeys. They're going to do it again. They did Christmas dinners. They did Easter dinners. In the spirit of giving, they're going to kick it off again this year by giving out candy."
Reed said any child up to fourth grade can get candy.
"You don't have to have a costume on," he said. "Just come through and get candy."
Three Rivers Chapter Guard Dogs members will make their 11th annual Candy Run to Arrowhead Mall.
The cyclists are to gather at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Oasis Church.
"At the biggest one we had, we had close to 100 bikes," said chapter vice president Tom Pryor. "We're hoping to have that many. We have three chapters — one in Oklahoma City, one north of Oklahoma City and one in Muskogee. And we've got a bunch of those people coming in and riding with us, also."
Pryor said other motorcycle groups, including one out of Tahlequah, will join the run.
"We like to give back to the community," he said. "You see all these kids. Motorcycle people get bad press all the time. We're just people who like to ride motorcycles."
Motorcyclists will set up at the mall's west parking lot, by the former Dillard's, at around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, where they will hand out candy to children. Past runs attracted up to 500 children, he said.
"They can expect a lot of motorcycle people dressed up in costumes and handing out free candy," Pryor said.
Oasis Church will hand out free coats, hats and gloves at the parking lot, he said.
Youngsters also can get candy at Boo-nanza from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Depot Green and along South Main Street. Businesses, churches, school groups, nonprofits and civic groups will have booths where children can play games or get candy.
Fort Gibson's Fraternal Order of Police will host its annual Nightmare On Our Street haunted house 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Fort Gibson Community Center becomes a maze of frights, including loud noises, flashing lights and fog.
Proceeds from the $1 admission help fund the chapter's Shop with A Cop Christmas program for children in need.
Muskogee County EMS will host its annual Halloween Extravaganza from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at its central station.
Spokeswoman Trish German said young visitors can visit five candy stops within the facility.
"And we'll have Halloween music going," she said. "There will be some tricks, some treats, some spooky stuff."
They also might expect visits from such luminaries as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Elmo or Cookie Monster, she said.
German said she expects 500-700 visitors, "at least what Boo-nanza gets."
Regular trick or treating through neighborhoods will be on Monday in Muskogee and area communities.
"The city does not set times for trick or treating," said City of Muskogee spokeswoman Tera Shows. "City buildings — fire, police and City Hall — will pass out candy from 6 to 8 p.m."
If you go
WHAT: Alpha Phi Alpha Candy distribution.
WHEN: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
WHO: Children fourth grade and younger.
WHAT: Three Rivers Chapter Guard Dogs Candy Run.
WHEN: Staging, 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Oasis Community Church, 800 W. Peak Blvd.
WHAT: Three Rivers Chapter Guard Dogs candy delivery.
WHEN: 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: By Dillard's, Arrowhead Mall parking lot, 501 N. Main St.
WHAT: Boo-Nanza
WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Depot Green and South Main Street between Elgin and Broadway.
WHAT: Nightmare on Our Street.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson Community Center, 200 W. Hickory St., Fort Gibson.
ADMISSION: $1.
WHAT: Muskogee County EMS Halloween Extravaganza.
WHEN: 6 - 8 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Central EMS station, 200 Callahan St.
Trick or Treating
Area door-to-door trick or treating will be at the following times on Monday.
• Muskogee — No specific time Monday evening.
• Fort Gibson — 6 to 9 p.m. Monday.
• Checotah — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday.
• Haskell — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday.
• Wagoner — 6 to 9 p.m. Monday.
• Warner — No specific time Monday.
