Porter Lions Club hosts Porter Peach UnFestival

PORTER — No peach festival?
No problem. Porter Lions Club seeks to celebrate the summer fruit and raise money with the Porter Peach UnFestival this week.
"We still have a lot of peaches," said Porter Lions Club President Melanie Warren. "It was a good crop year. There are businesses in town that have a lot of peachy stuff, ready to go for the festival."
The festival, which draws about 10,000 each July, was canceled this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted several communities to rethink or cancel their celebrations.
Warren said the peach festival is the only fundraiser the Lions Club hosts each year. She said some years, the peach auction raises $15,000 to $20,000.
"That funds the festival next year, all that stuff you have to buy to get the festival going," Warren said. "We provide eyeglasses and eye care to needy individuals in our community. We help send the National Honor Society students in Porter to a leadership conference in Washington, D.C. We put on the Christmas parade."
The club also provides a personal finance curriculum for Porter High School.
"All that money raised stays in the community," she said. "So we're looking to do, hopefully, what we always do so we don't have to cut back on what we do for the community, just because we weren't able to have a festival."
The annual peach auction, usually held after the festival parade, will go online this year, Warren said.
"This year, the orchard has donated 20 half-bushels, 10 8-quart boxes of prize peaches, and five family peach-picking experiences," she said. "Those things are also listed on our Facebook page. We have an album people can go to and bid on items."
The auction album can be seen in the photo section of the Porter Peach Festival Facebook page. The online auction will run through midnight Thursday.
"For the winners of all of those items, we'll deliver to you on the 17th, on Friday," Warren said. "If they don't want to do all the online stuff, but still want to put in a donation, they can call me."
The Lions Club will post three contests every day through Saturday on its Facebook Page. A daily scavenger hunt will promote a different business each day.
"There's a little fabric peach hidden, that if you find it, you win a prize," Warren said.
On Tuesday, Porter High School freshman Ryan Holt found the peach tucked in a window behind the Okie Cones food trailer.
People also can buy a Peach Festival T-Shirt, take a selfie wearing the shirt and post it on the Facebook page to be eligible for a prize, she said.
A "Sweet Treat" contest involves people taking selfies of themselves eating such delicacies as peaches and ice cream, or peaches and snow cones.
