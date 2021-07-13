Porter plans peach of a festival

People will have all sorts of ways to enjoy peaches and celebrate peachy things this weekend in Porter.
Festivities for 55th Annual Porter Peach Festival are planned from Thursday through Saturday, mostly along Main Street in Porter. Main events begin at 7 p.m. Thursday with Porter's Got Talent.
Melanie Warren said 12 acts signed up to compete this year.
"We had a rehearsal last night, and I'm pretty impressed," Warren said on Tuesday. "We have singers, we have a poet, we have a magician, we've got a dancer, — there's all sorts of really neat talent you're going to come out and see."
First-prize winner will take home $500, and the second prize is worth $300. Warren said the third-prize will be $200.
Contestants create their best cobblers, pies, jams and other treats in Mrs. Parnell's Peachy Things culinary contest on Friday. The contest features four categories: Cobbler and pies, jars and jams, all other sweet treats and contestants under 18.
"There's people like me who enjoy baking desserts," said Krystal Livesay, who is coordinating the event. "There's also people out there that don't necessarily enjoy baking, but they enjoy peachy desserts."
Entry fee is $25 and entries will be accepted from 4 to 5:45 p.m. Friday at the Porter Civic Center.
From 7:15 to 8 p.m. Friday, people will have an opportunity to sample the treats by buying $10 tasting kits, Livesay said. Entrants are to make enough for at least 30 samples, she said.
Proceeds from the entry fees and taster kits go toward a scholarship named for longtime festival supporter Andrea Parnell.
Saturday festivities include the 11 a.m. parade, noon peach auction and peach treats.
Festival chairman Alan Parnell said freezes in February and April ruined the area peach crop. However, there still will be a variety of treats, he said.
"There will be several things there as far as sweets — peach products people will be able to find on Main Street, from peach pies to peach shaved ice," Parnell said, adding that there will be more than 100 vendors for food, crafts and other items.
Free peach ice cream will be dished up at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Porter Peach Festival Schedule.
• All events in downtown Porter unless otherwise noted.
Thursday
• 5 p.m. — Festival opens.
• 6 p.m. — Gymnastics exhibition.
• 6:45 p.m. — Welcome prayer and national anthem, main stage.
• 7 p.m. — Porter's Got Talent.
• 8:30 p.m. — Kilgore's Garage Band.
Friday
• 4 - 5:45 p.m. — Entries accepted for Mrs. Parnell's Peachy Things Culinary Contest, Civic Center.
• 5 p.m. — Festival opens.
• 6 p.m. — Culinary contest judging.
• 6 p.m. — Street games, in front of civic center.
• 6 p.m. — Antique tractor Pull, South Main Street.
• 7 p.m. — Tasting kits sold for Culinary Contest.
SATURDAY
• 7 a.m. — Peach Classic 5K Run, Main Street.
• 7-10 a.m. — Registration for car show, school parking lot.
• 9 a.m. — Festival opens.
• 11 a.m. — Parade along Main Street.
• Noon — Car and Bike Show awards presentation, grandstand.
• 12:15 p.m. — Peach auction.
• 3 p.m. — Free peach ice cream, fire station.
• 4 p.m. — Corn hole tournament, Lions Park.
• 4 p.m. — Scavenger hunt, in front of Civic Center.
• 5 p.m. — Street games, in front of Civic Center.
• 6 p.m. — Antique tractor pull, South Main Street.
• 6 p.m. — Maddie K. Parks, Main Stage.
• 8 p.m. — Boone Mendenhall and War Horse, Main Stage.
