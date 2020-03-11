Porter singer-songwriter Mikayla Kilgore got a boost from being named a Tulsa Music Awards finalist recently.
"I've gotten so many new followers," she said. "It's a bigger fan base with a whole lot more people listening to my music."
People can hear Kilgore's music live at 2 p.m. Saturday during The Venue at Taylor Ferry's Second Saturday series.
Kilgore is one of five "Newcomer of the Year" finalists for the third annual OilFire Tulsa Music Awards. The awards will be April 11 at Cain's Ballroom.
"It's going to be like a red carpet event," Kilgore said. "Everybody's going to dress up. It's going to be real cool."
She's likely to be more informal when she plays Saturday. She said people expect to hear "lots of covers and a few of the original songs I wrote."
Inspiration for her original music varies, she said.
"Sometimes I'll sit down with my guitar and it will come to me," Kilgore said. "Sometimes I'll have an idea and I'll form it around an idea. It really depends on what's going on."
Kilgore said she's "very much" into country music.
"I like other genres, but I especially like country," she said. "I like the modern stuff, but there's kind of a pop country coming up that I don't really like that. I like more of the Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton, Johnny Cash, Reba."
Kilgore said she has Facebook and Instagram pages. She also has 21 videos on YouTube. Videos include original songs, plus covers of songs from such artists as McBryde and Lady Gaga.
Venue co-owner Deb Drager said Kilgore's listing as a Tulsa Music Awards finalist comes at the right time for Saturday.
"It was like icing on the cake for us," she said. "We had already fallen in love with her. We didn't realize Tulsa had such a thing."
Drager said she got to know Kilgore through her uncle, singer-songwriter Nathan Kilgore. Drager said Nathan Kilgore played at The Venue last year.
"As we got to know him more, we found out he has a niece," Drager said. "They played at Sequoyah Park last summer. We heard them, and Mikayla was kind of coming out of her shell. She has a great voice."
Drager said The Venue started Second Saturday last year as a way to get the community around Fort Gibson Lake together.
"Second Saturday was a way to to celebrate art and music and neighborhood and fellowship and networking," she said. "We have snacks and live music."
She said a local food truck will come this Saturday.
The Venue is in a former restaurant overlooking Fort Gibson Lake at Oklahoma 51. She said the building was neglected for more than a decade before she and her husband Brad Barkley converted it into an art gallery and boutique.
"Everybody remembers it as the old restaurant building," Drager said. "I wanted it to feel like a community center where we can have events, music and art."
If you goWHAT: Second Saturday with Mikayla Kilgore.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: The Venue at Taylor Ferry, 33914 Oklahoma 51, Wagoner.
ADMISSION: $10 "love offering," which includes two drink tickets plus snacks.
