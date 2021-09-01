A Porum dog breeder helped make an Oklahoma boy's birthday dream come true at just at the right time.
Bradley Lawson received a Chesapeake Bay Retriever puppy named Gabby earlier in August, a few days after Bradley turned 5. He received the puppy from Hickory Creek Chesapeakes, located near Porum, with help through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
"She's like his best friend," said Bradley's mother Rachel Lawson. "They follow each other around. The doggy just lays by him when he plays with all his toys."
Bradley was diagnosed in 2019 with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive cancer of the brain and spine.
Leah Spradlin of Hickory Creek Chesapeakes said she had been speaking with the Lawsons about getting a puppy for Bradley earlier this year. The family already had a dog of that breed.
"And in the meantime, Bradley's cancer came back, so she (the mother) let me know that wasn't going to be an option for them at the time," Spradlin said.
Spradlin she learned through the Make-A-Wish Foundation that the foundation was seeking a dog for for Bradley, she said.
"I had puppies, and through contacts, it kind of all worked out from there," she said, adding that the process took about six weeks.
Angelica Rodriguez, a Wish coordinator with Make-A-Wish, said Spradlin reached out to them and told them she had puppies available.
Spradlin said she looked over her dogs to find just the right one.
"There was a litter of five girls and I held the entire litter back until I could make a decision as to which one would be the perfect one," she said. "She is active but not overly active. I wanted to make sure his (puppy) would go, but she also had that 'let's take a break' factor."
Chesapeake Bay Retrievers are loyal and protective dogs, Spradlin said.
"They're not aggressive, but protective," she said. "Normally, a Chesapeake is not a puppy you give with any family, just because someone wanted a puppy. I already knew they were a Chesapeake family." Spradlin said Bradley and Gabby "seem to be making a very good transition together."
Area veterinarians offered shots and other care for the puppy, and Make-A-Wish provided dog toys and treats, she said.
Lawson said Gabby arrived on Bradley's first-year anniversary of being cancer free the first time, Lawson said.
However, the cancer returned earlier this year.
"We've been going 90 miles an hour," Lawson said. "There's so much I can tell you about this kid."
Bradley attends Krebs schools.
Lawson said the family hopes Gabby can help Bradley keep his balance.
"Bradley gets all wobbly sometimes when he walks, he can't fully run yet," she said. "So maybe when the dog gets bigger, it can be just something to help him balance when he walks. We're going to get there."
