Friends of Sobriety will bring back its annual New Year's Eve powwow to ring in 2023.
The powwow begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Muskogee Civic Center.
"We promote sobriety, and we provide a fun and safe event for families to come," said powwow coordinator Lorraine Bosin. "For little kids, all ages, grandma, grandpa, it's for everybody, and it's free to get in."
It also helps carry on and promote Native culture while promoting sobriety, she said.
The powwow runs for 11 hours, from gourd dancing through competitive dancing through the starting minutes of the new year.
Gourd dancing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., with a dinner break at 5 p.m.
Grand Entry will be at 7 p.m. It features flags of tribal nations, princesses, veterans and dancers in regalia.
The powwow will feature several contest categories, including men's fancy, straight, traditional, grass, women's buckskin, women's cloth, jingle dress and fancy shawl combined. There also will be Golden Ager dancing for ages 60 and older, junior dancing for ages 6-16 and Tiny Tots dancing.
Dancers come in from across the state, Bosin said.
Muskogee artist Dana Tiger will host a Legacy Kids' Art Contest.
"She sets up a table for the kids, then picks several winners from the contest," Bosin said. "It's something for the kids to do. They can be creative."
Bosin said she couldn't pinpoint her favorite part.
"The whole day and night is the best. It's hard to pick one particular part of the powwow," she said.
Attendance varies in different years, Bosin said. "It can be a few hundred people. It can be over 1,000 people.
Muskogee's event is one of several New Years Eve sobriety powwows across the United States.
"It's different powwow committees putting them on in different states," she said. "Some have been going on longer than ours."
Bosin said this will mark the group's 20th powwow. She said the first powwow was in 2000, but was not held in 2020 or 2021 out of concern for COVID-19.
The powwow has grown in variety, ideas and attendance over the years, she said.
If you go
WHAT: New Year's Eve Sobriety Powwow.
WHEN: Beginning 1 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
ADMISSION: Free.
SCHEDULE:
• Gourd Dance: 1- 5 p.m. and 6 -7 p.m.
• Registration for all contest dances: 4-7 p.m.
• Supper: 6-7 p.m.
• Grand Entry: 7 p.m.
HEAD STAFF
• Master of Ceremonies: Mark Wilson — Cherokee.
• Head Singer: Hyde Toppah —Kiowa, Navajo.
• Head Man Dancer: Lenny Medina — Kickapoo.
• Head Lady Dancer: Charlene Aunquoe Allen — Kiowa, Comanche, Apache, Choctaw.
• Head Gourd Dancer: Spencer Cody — Kiowa.
• Arena Director: Cricket Rice — Ponca, Sac & Fox.
• Honor Guard: Muscogee (Creek) Nation Honor Guard.
