Presbyterian Church hosts Blessing of the Animals

A Blessing of the Animals will be held 11 a.m. Sunday at Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 E. Haskell Blvd.
The service will be held outside on the east side of the church.
Visitors and congregation members are encouraged to bring their cats, dogs, hamsters, guinea pigs or other types of animals. Please bring the animals on a leash or in a carrier.
If your animal is not comfortable traveling away from home, feel free to bring a photo of the animal.
Children may bring their stuffed animals to be blessed.
If your animal has passed away, you may bring a photo and a short prayer of remembrance will be offered.
A short sermon will be offered.
Please bring a water dish for your pet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.