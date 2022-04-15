Easter eggs showed up early for preschoolers on Thursday, with help from residents at The Springs.
Residents decorated and hid eggs for the youngsters who attend a Muskogee Public Schools preschool at the facility. With help from the Easter Bunny, the students searched for the eggs shortly after noon on Thursday.
The Easter Bunny paid a return visit while the children colored after the hunt. Some children had their faces painted like bunnies or other animals.
One boy shouted "Easter Bunnies don't eat carrots."
Springs residents Mary Pickens and Pat Fletcher watched the children from inside.
"I wanted to make sure they found the eggs," Pickens said. "We colored eggs all evening. Somebody donated them."
She said she wasn't sure who donated the eggs.
Fletcher said she enjoyed watching the face painting.
"The kids are loving it," she said. "They're so cute."
Muskogee Public Schools has had a preschool presence at the Springs since 2016. At first, nearby Ben Franklin Science Academy sent pre-kindergarten and some kindergarten students there. The setup was designed to be an intergenerational education for the students, school officials said.
When BFSA became a school for middle school-age students, the Springs began working with MPS Early Childhood Center to have the preschool onsite.
Kristen Bishop, who teaches at the preschool, said the residents and students are called grand-friends.
"It is great for camaraderie," Bishop said. "If they don't have grandparents, it gives them someone special. And it gives the grand-friends something to look forward to."
Weekend Egg Hunts
SATURDAY
• Happy Easter Hunt — 10 a.m., Refresco Sports Complex, south of Fort Gibson on Georgetown Road. Sponsored by Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce.
• Community hunts — 10:30 a.m., Honor Heights Park, 1400 Honor Heights Drive; Spaulding Park, East Okmulgee Avenue and East Side Boulevard; Robison Park, Augusta and Gulick streets; Civitan Park, 3301 Gibson St. Sponsored by Eastside Community Church.
• Easter Egg Dive — 12:30 p.m. Muskogee Swim and Fitness, 566 N. Sixth St. Cost: $5 per swimmer. Swimming begins at noon Saturday.
• Hunt — 1 p.m., Greenleaf State Park.
SUNDAY
• Egg Hunt — 9:30 a.m., Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive.
• Easter Party and Egg Hunt — Registration, 10 a.m. Hunts for 0-3 years, pre-kindergarten to first grade, second through fourth grade and fifth and sixth grade. Hunts begin at 11 a.m. Special needs hunt 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Parachuting Easter Bunny, New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. South.
