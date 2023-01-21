Presentation to address incontinence

Dr. Jack Weaver will present on Monday a special program on one of the Nation’s leading health challenges for seniors and their caregivers, “Bladder Control.” As part of the "Focus on Life without Limits, a New Strategy for Bladder Control," the presentation will be open to questions from members of the audience. Information is provided about how to improve one’s health at any age but especially in one’s “golden years.”
The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Information: Emily, (918) 682-7717.
