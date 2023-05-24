Proposals sought for Bass Reeves statue

Artists are being sought for a statue of historic lawman Bass Reeves, working his police beat on Second Street.
Three Rivers Museum and the Bass Reeves and Western History Committee are sponsoring the statue, to be erected by Three Rivers Museum.
Ann Barker Ong said all the funds have been raised for the statue, which is estimated to be $200,000.
She said most of the money came from a private donor who wishes to remain anonymous, as well as smaller donors.
"The artist needs to be somebody who is experienced or who has the sensitivity for the history and culture of the region," Ong said.
The statue is to be at the corner of Second Street and Elgin Ave., which was Reeves' beat with Muskogee Police.
Three Rivers Museum recently had a mural painted on its west wall depicting how Second Street looked in the early 1900s.
Born in slavery, Reeves spent 32 years as a deputy U.S. marshal in Indian Territory before retiring at the age of 67. He was a Muskogee Police officer until his death in 1910. Ong said Reeves was Muskogee's first Black police officer.
"This statue is going to be of Bass Reeves as a Muskogee police officer," Ong said. "We are well aware he was a U.S. Marshall, but he is honored in Fort Smith for that. We are honoring him for his work as a Muskogee police officer."
Submissions are due by June 30. The final artist rendering and selection will be reviewed by the Bass Reeves and Western History Committee and the Board of Directors of Three Rivers Museum.
"We also reserve the right to reject any or all submissions and advertise again," she said. "The important thing for us is to make sure that we find an artist who can give us an installation of structural integrity and durability — that it will be something of enduring value and exceptional quality."
Timeline for the statue would include time for the artist to complete the project.
Ong said she hopes the statue could be completed by June, 2024.
The Reeves statue is one of two major sculptures to be erected in Muskogee.
Design proposals for a bronze statue of "Okie from Muskogee" originator Merle Haggard are due on June 7. Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Executive Director Tony Corbell said he expects to see a lot of submissions.
He said a final selection is to be made by Aug. 15.
The statue, to go in front of Muskogee Civic Center, is to show Haggard in 1969, when his song fired up the country music charts.
For more info.
• Submission deadline for the Bass Reeves statue is June 30.
• Interested artists should request details of the project via abo1realokie@gmail.com
