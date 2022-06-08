Public invited to free baseball event for Kelly B. Todd clients

Playing baseball is something special for the young clients at Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-muscular Center.
"Being able to be out there with other players is just a really great thing for the kiddos. You can see it on their faces," said center Executive Director Sharon Riggs.
Visitors can see the excitement during Innings for Inclusion, a baseball game set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Muskogee High School baseball field. Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby will pay a visit.
Admission is free, though donations are welcome, Riggs said.
The Center offers specialized therapy for children with cerebral palsy or other disorders. The care is offered at no cost to the families.
Innings for Inclusion allows the center's young clients to play ball.
"This event is just to make people aware there are children that don't get the opportunity to participate in sporting events such as baseball," Riggs said. "Allowing the kids to enjoy the American pastime in such a way that is safe. People who are on competitive teams see their struggles, but also see their capabilities at the same time."
Riggs said 30 children, ranging from age 2 to teens, had signed up by Tuesday.
"They probably will mix up the ages of the children," she said. "Most of the time, they will hit the ball off a tee. They're running the bases, though some of them will have someone run the bases for them, if needed."
Even children in wheelchairs or who use walkers will be able to go around the bases, she said.
"Some of the high school baseball players are going to be fielding the balls for them and helping out; some of the siblings that play baseball will be in attendance to help out," she said. "It is actually quite emotional for those who are in attendance and watching what's going on, and watching the faces of the kiddos as they get to play baseball and eat a hot dog."
If you go
WHAT: Innings for Inclusion.
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Muskogee High School baseball field, 3200 E. Shawnee Bypass.
ADMISSION: Free.
