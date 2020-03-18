Can the coronavirus be transmitted through food or packaging?
There has been no evidence that food or food packaging is a likely source or route of transmission for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the World Health Organization, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Do imported products from other countries pose a risk of spreading the coronavirus?
There is no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with imported goods.
Specifically, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, animals or animal products imported from China or other affected countries do not pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.
What is the Oklahoma food industry doing to combat the effects of the coronavirus?
Oklahoma food and beverage companies are developing response actions and effective plans to help mitigate their risk and prepare for how they will deal with the effects of the coronavirus. These plans include establishing an interdisciplinary crisis response team of personnel from all aspects of the business to identify, assess and manage the risk presented.
What food safety measures are being followed to help ensure the quality and safety of food products during the coronavirus outbreak?
Food manufacturers are continuing to follow current Good Manufacturing Practices to help ensure the consistent quality and safety of food products by focusing attention on five key elements: people, premises, processes, products and procedures. They also are following risk-based food safety plans, such as Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points, where food safety is addressed through the analysis and control of biological, chemical and physical hazards from raw material production, procurement and handling to manufacturing, distribution and consumption of the finished product.
In addition to regulatory requirements, many Oklahoma food manufacturers voluntarily comply with stringent Global Food Safety Initiative benchmarked food safety and quality programs, such as Safe Quality Food (SQF), Brand Reputation Compliance (BRC) and Primus GFS. The food safety requirements listed in these programs often are more rigorous than the regulatory food safety criteria. The compliance with these programs is confirmed through independent third-party and customer audits.
Experts’ Takes:
“The risk associated with person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 in the food industry is low due to the regulatory and third-party audit Good Manufacturing Practices requirements that specifically address the exclusion of persons with any infectious diseases from the food-processing environment.”
Dr. Ravi Jadeja, Food Safety Specialist, Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center, Oklahoma State University, ravi.jadeja@okstate.edu
• • •
“As we continue to learn more about this novel viral disease, we can take comfort in the fact that our food supply continues to be safe and wholesome, thanks in large part to well-understood and well-proven food safety regulations and practices. Current health guidelines emphasize staying home, limiting social contact and eating in as opposed to eating out. It appears that this is already leading to increased demand for some shelf-stable foods such as canned goods. Our robust food processing industry should be able to meet these demands and help keep people safe and comfortable during these challenging times. We tend to assume that these sorts of foods have always been readily available and affordable, but of course, that’s not the case. Events such as we’ve seen over the past few weeks remind us that we shouldn’t take our food supply for granted.”
Dr. William McGlynn, Food Scientist, Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center, Oklahoma State University, william.mcglynn@okstate.edu
• • •
“It is very early in the timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic to fully understand impacts to the meat industry. However, according to multiple published reports and personal observations, consumers have drastically moved to less eating out and more eating in. If people move further away from group settings like restaurants, the meat industry will be forced to change their production mix to satisfy the demands of retailer grocers. Grocery stores are struggling to maintain supplies in the short term, but the meat industry is robust, and I anticipate that consumer demand will be quickly met and maintained.”
Jake Nelson, Meat Processing Specialist, Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center, Oklahoma State University, jacob.nelson@okstate.edu
