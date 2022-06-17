Q.B. Boydstun Library offers painting classes

The Q.B. Boydstun Public Library in Fort Gibson, 201 E. South Ave., has three more adult painting sessions coming up June 18, July 23, and Aug. 27.
The “Nancy’s Paint Palette” classes are $10 to attend. Participants should sign up and pay ahead of time at the library due to limited seating.
Participants will create their own painting on canvas with step-by-step guidance. Call the library at (918) 478-3587 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.