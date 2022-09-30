Q5: Five things parents and caregivers need to know about kids and medicine.

Safe Kids

Safe Kids Worldwide offers the helpful tips to keeping medicine safe from children.

1 Keeping medicine within easy reach is risky.

"Kids are naturally curious and can easily get into things like medicine and vitamins, if they are kept in places within their reach."

2 Remember — child-resistant packaging is not child proof.

"While a child-resistant medicine container can slow a child down, it is not child proof. Put medicine away after every use, even if you need to give another dose in a few hours."

3 Keep medicine safety on your child-proof checklist.

"As your child learns new skills and becomes more mobile, anticipate that you may need to continue to assess and change where you keep medicine."

4 Save the Poison Help number on your phone: 1-800-222-1222.

"Specialists at poison control centers provide free, confidential, expert medical advice 24 hours a day. They help with poison emergencies and can also answer questions about medicine."

5 Share medicine safety with family and friends.

"When kids are with other caregivers or visiting another home, it is important that adults know how to keep kids safe around medicine."

 

— Ronn Rowland

