Quick 5: 5 Things to know about Lent

Catholic Online reveals five little known things about Lent
1 Technically, Lent is not 40 days long.
"If you take a look at your calendar, you'll notice that the time between Ash Wednesday and Holy Saturday, there are actually 46 days. Lent is celebrated for 40 days simply because Sundays are not included in Lent, despite the popularity of most Catholic communities including each Sunday. During these 'free' days, it is traditional to commemorate the resurrection of Christ by celebrating and feasting."
2 Fat Tuesday, Carnival, Mardi Gras and Pancake Day celebrate the same thing.
"They are all celebrating Shrove Tuesday (Mardi Gras), which is the last day to feast on rich and fatty foods before Lent begins."
3 "No Meat Fridays" have exceptions.
"Catholics observing Lent choose to eat fish, not meat, on Fridays during Lent, but there are a few interesting exceptions to the rule. In the 1600s, a group of monks in France allowed puffins to be considered fish, since their 'natural habitat was as much terrestrial as aquatic,' and the bird was allowed to be eaten on Fridays."
4 Ashes are more than what they seem.
"Did you know that the ashes to mark a cross on your forehead symbolize God's creation of man from ashes and that man returns to ash when he dies? Priests often say, 'Remember, man is dust, and unto dust you shall return.' They also mark the sorrow and grief of our personal sins and serve as a symbol of repentance."
5 One does not need to be Catholic to participate.
"Though Lent is observed predominantly by Catholics, several Christians often follow our example to fast and honor Jesus' time in the wilderness. Others often give up a single indulgence, such as social media or chocolate, as well."
— Ronn Rowland
