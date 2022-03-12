Quick 5: 5 things you might not now about Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) put together a list of things you might not know about Daylight Saving Time.
1 It’s daylight saving time, not daylight savings time.
"While it’s common to hear people say “daylight savings time” or just “daylight savings,” the correct term is “daylight saving time.” There’s a grammatical reason for keeping “saving” singular, but you can also think of it this way: What are you doing during this time? Saving daylight. Thus, daylight saving time."
2 It wasn’t invented by Ben Franklin.
"'The biggest misconception is that it was Ben Franklin’s idea,' says Peter Geiger, editor of the Farmers’ Almanac. While Franklin is often credited with inventing the concept of daylight saving time as we know it, he merely suggested that Parisians wake up earlier to save money on lamp oil and candles in a satirical essay published in the Journal de Paris in 1784."
3 It wasn’t implemented for farmers, either.
"Another misconception? That the practice originated to benefit farmers. In fact, the agricultural industry lobbied against daylight saving time after it was introduced in the United States. Many farmers continue to oppose the practice, which can disrupt farm work. For example, dairy cows expect to be milked at the same hour each day — regardless of what the clock says."
4 It has an impact on your health.
"Losing an hour of sleep each March can take a serious toll on your well-being. The shift to daylight saving time has been linked to an uptick in heart attacks, strokes, traffic fatalities and workplace injuries — and some sleep experts have called for an end to springing forward altogether."
5 Not all states participate.
"Only 48 of the states in the U.S. observe daylight saving time. Hawaii and Arizona are on permanent standard time, as are Guam, American Samoa, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.