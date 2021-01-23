Quick 5: Area youth softball team hosts fundraising bake sale

Moody

Krystal Moody of Texas Glory 2012 talks about the upcoming fundraising bake sale.

1 What is Texas Glory 2012?

"Texas Glory ‘12 is a second-year competitive girls softball team based out of Tulsa. Our team has a mixture of 7- and 8-year-olds."

2 What other fundraisers do you have during the year?

"We are currently selling Super Bowl squares as a fundraiser, and our team will host a softball tournament later this spring."

3 How does the organization benefit from the bake sale?

"Our baked items do not have a price, we are just asking that people make a donation if they would like to and are able to. The money earned from this will go toward tournament fees and travel expenses."

4 How can someone submit baked goods for the sale?

"Anyone wishing to submit a baked good for the fundraiser can contact Krystal Moody. Phone number is (918) 348-0441."

5 If a person can’t attend or submit a baked good, how can they help out Texas Glory 2021?

"You can make a donation via PayPal or Venmo. Or you can go to our Facebook page and buy a Super Bowl square. Venmo is managed by @Courtney-Sumter; PayPal is texasglory_ok12@yahoo.com; Our Facebook page is Texas Glory OK ‘12."

— Ronn Rowland

If you go

WHAT: Texas Glory ‘12 Fundraising Bake Sale.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 30.

WHERE: Homeland, 2410 Chandler Road.  

