Quick 5: Benefit to assist local talk radio host

Debbie Nicks of Okie Country 101.7 briefly talks about the fundraising benefit to assist morning radio host Cliff Casteel with his medical bills in his battle with colorectal cancer.
1 What type of cancer does Cliff have and when was he diagnosed?
"He was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in June 2020."
2 What will be available for the silent auction?
"There are many items available for a silent auction, all donated from local merchants."
3 If someone can't attend, how can they donate?
"Donations can be made through Mabrey Bank: Attention Renee Frederick, or through Cash App at $cliffbenefit."
4 What kind of music will be playing?
"There will be a mix of music genre from country, rock, blues and pop. All the bands are donating their time."
5 What's on the menu, food wise?
"Lasagna, Chicken Alfredo and bread, Meatloaf and all the fixings. The cost will be $10 per plate."
— Ronn Rowland
If you go
WHAT: Benefit for Cliff Casteel.
WHEN: 1-6 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center.
ADMISSION: Free.
DINNER: $10.
