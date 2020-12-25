Benefits.gov has updated its website, created in 2002, to help answer questions regarding the coronavirus.
1 Where can I find Coronavirus resources on Benefits.gov?
"On Benefits.gov, you can find government benefits related to unemployment assistance, health care, and food and nutrition. You can also take our benefit finder to find additional benefits you may be eligible for."
2 Where can I find unemployment resources?
"If you are facing unemployment or a lapse in employment due to the coronavirus, visit the U.S. Department of Labor's coronavirus resources page."
3 Where can I apply for unemployment assistance?
"To apply for unemployment assistance, please contact the state's unemployment assistance agency. For more information, visit the U.S. Department of Labor's unemployment assistance page."
4 What if I or a loved one is struggling with a mental health crisis aggravated by the coronavirus outbreak?
"Contact the Mental Health Crisis Hotline at (800) 273-8255 or visit their webpage. If you are a victim of domestic abuse, visit thehotline.org or call (800) 799-SAFE (7233)."
5 Where can I find loans and other resources for my business?
"The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced plans to coordinate with states to provide targeted, low-interest loans to small businesses and nonprofit organizations severely impacted by the coronavirus under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program."
