Quick 5: Bridges Out of Poverty to host workshop

Treasure McKenzie of Muskogee Bridges Out of Poverty talks about next Wednesday's workshop.
1 What is the purpose of the workshop?
"The purpose of this community workshop is to explain how a local program, Muskogee Bridges Out Of Poverty, is accomplishing the impossible — reducing generational poverty — and how Muskogee has become a national model for success."
2 How does someone benefit from attending?
"It will help you and your business/organization discover why "middle class" solutions to poverty do not produce the results we are looking for and what works."
3 What are the topics of the workshop?
"This session contains case studies, videos, simple exercises, funny stories, testimonials, and real solutions."
4 How often are the classes held?
"A few times a year or as requested for staff professional development trainings."
5 Who pays for the training?
"This training is free for attendees and is funded by the City of Muskogee Foundation and sponsored by Bank of Oklahoma."
— Ronn Rowland
If you go
WHAT: Bridges Out of Poverty workshop.
WHY: To learn complexities of poverty, effects it has on Muskogee residents.
WHERE: Connors State College Port Campus, 2501 N. 41St. E.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
RSVP: Required, RSVP to Treasure McKenzie at treasure@muskogeebridges.org.
