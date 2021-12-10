Quick 5: Bridges Out of Poverty to host workshop

McKenzie

Treasure McKenzie of Muskogee Bridges Out of Poverty talks about next Wednesday's workshop.

1 What is the purpose of the workshop?

"The purpose of this community workshop is to explain how a local program, Muskogee Bridges Out Of Poverty, is accomplishing the impossible — reducing generational poverty — and how Muskogee has become a national model for success."

2 How does someone benefit from attending?

"It will help you and your business/organization discover why "middle class" solutions to poverty do not produce the results we are looking for and what works."

3 What are the topics of the workshop?

"This session contains case studies, videos, simple exercises, funny stories, testimonials, and real solutions."

4 How often are the classes held?

"A few times a year or as requested for staff professional development trainings."

5 Who pays for the training?

"This training is free for attendees and is funded by the City of Muskogee Foundation and sponsored by Bank of Oklahoma."

— Ronn Rowland

If you go

WHAT: Bridges Out of Poverty workshop.

WHY: To learn complexities of poverty, effects it has on Muskogee residents.

WHERE: Connors State College Port Campus, 2501 N. 41St. E.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

RSVP: Required, RSVP to Treasure McKenzie at treasure@muskogeebridges.org.

