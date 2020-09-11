Quick 5: CASA for Children to host adult recruitment virtual information session

Jenny Crosby of Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) talks about Monday's "Quarterback Draft" adult volunteer virtual information session.
What type of person is CASA looking for?
"We are looking for everyday citizens who have a desire to help children. Volunteers must be 21 years of age or older and able to pass a criminal background check and screening interview."
Does a potential volunteer need special training?
"No previous experience or education is required. CASA volunteers are thoroughly trained and well supported by professional staff to help them through each case."
Do people need to pre-register for the virtual meeting?
"Yes. To register simply email jenny@casaok.org or call (918) 686-8199 to request the link to join."
How often are recruiting meetings held?
"Virtual information sessions are held via Zoom two to three times each month. These are no-obligation events that will give those interested a chance to talk with staff and current volunteers about the CASA program and the role of the CASA volunteer."
If a person can't “attend” the meeting, how can they volunteer?
"Those interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer can contact the CASA office at (918) 686-8199 or email jenny@casaok.org. Additional information can also be found on the CASA for Children website: www.casaok.org."
