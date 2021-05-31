Quick 5: Catholic Charities can use your help

Liliana Carbone of Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma answers five questions about what the organization is about, whom they serve how how you can help.
1 What is Catholic Charities’ mission statement?
"Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma’s mission is to be Christ’s merciful love to those who suffer."
2 Who is helped by Catholic Charities? Does it just help Catholics?
"Anyone in need is welcome to receive services at Catholic Charities. In fact, 85% of those we serve are not Catholic."
3 What services are offered?
"Catholic Charities Muskogee offers food, help with prescription medications, assistance with obtaining IDs, case management, GED and ESL classes, and referrals for other services such as immigration legal services and counseling. Our Muskogee location also includes the Infant Supply Closet, which provides diapers in all sizes, formula, baby food and hygiene supplies as well as car seats, cribs, and other baby supplies as they are available."
4 What are the basic needs of Catholic Charities?
"Our primary needs are volunteers and monetary donations. We will also take donations of infant supplies that are in usable condition, especially diapers and formula."
5 What kind of privacy can someone who is receiving help expect?
"Our clients receive confidential services with dignity and love."
— Ronn Rowland
You can help
If you would like to become involved with Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma in Muskogee, call (918) 681-6115 or go to cceok.org/muskogee
