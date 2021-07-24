QUICK 5: CDC answers five frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention answers some frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccinations.
1 If I have already had COVID-19 and recovered, do I need to get vaccinated?
"Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That’s because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19."
2 Do I need to wear a mask and avoid close contact if I'm fully vaccinated?
"No. Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did before the pandemic."
3 Can I choose which COVID-19 vaccine I get?
"Yes. All currently authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and CDC does not recommend one vaccine over another. The most important decision is to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible. Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic."
4 Can I get vaccinated against COVID-19 if I am currently sick with COVID-19?
"No. People with COVID-19 who have symptoms should wait to be vaccinated until they have recovered from their illness and have met the criteria for discontinuing isolation; those without symptoms should also wait until they meet the criteria before getting vaccinated. This guidance also applies to people who get COVID-19 before getting their second dose of vaccine."
5 How long does protection from a COVID-19 vaccination last?
"We don’t know how long protection lasts for those who are vaccinated. What we do know is that COVID-19 has caused very serious illness and death for a lot of people. If you get COVID-19, you also risk giving it to loved ones who may get very sick. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a safer choice."
